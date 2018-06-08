  • Download mobile app

08 Jun 2018, Edition - 1060, Friday

Coimbatore

Coimbatore-Bengaluru UDAY Express flagged off

Covai Post Network

June 8, 2018

Coimbatore : Utkrisht Double Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri (UDAY) Express was flagged off today from here to Bengaluru, a long- cherished dream of both the industrial cities.

Announced in the Railway budget in 2016, the luxury train was meant to cater to passengers in the busiest routes and is equipped with a host of new features such as infotainment system with Wi-fi, GPS-based passenger information system, exquisite vinyl wrapping on exteriors and interiors, diffused LED lightning, food vending machines, LCD screens and an exclusive area for passengers to enjoy meals.

All coaches will be manned by women ticket checking staff.

Flagging off the train, Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Govain said UDAY would be a boon for those who travel frequently between the two important States of the South-Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The reduced travel time would also be a major draw for business class travellers, he added.

Train 22666 will leave Coimbatore at 5.45 am and reach Bengaluru at 12.40 pm, covering Tirupur,Erode, Salem, Kuppam, Krishnarajapuram, while Train 22665 will leave Bengaluru at 2.15 pm to reach Coimbatore at 9 pm.

