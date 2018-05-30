Coimbatore district registers 96.2% passin Grade XI exams

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coimbatore district has secured third spot in the State with 96.2 per cent pass in the 11th standard examinations. The results were declared today. Of the 35,085 candidates who appeared, 33,747 passed with 19,226 girls outnumbering boys, District Collector T N Hariharan said. Of the 111 disabled candidates, 103 passed.

As far as corporation schools in the city were concerned, 16, 1,753 students passed, registering 95.28 per cent pass. Hariharan released the results in the presence of CEO Ayyannan.