28 Oct 2019, Edition - 1567, Monday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore dst adminstration orders closure of abandoned borewells, open wells

Covai Post Network

October 28, 2019

Coimbatore : The District and City Administrations today issued orders to close all abandoned borewells and open wells across the district.

The orders follow the Manapparai incident, where a two-year old boy was trapped in such a well.

In a statement, the collector, K Rajamani directed the revenue officials and civic bodies to inspect the unused, abandoned, defunct borewells and take steps to close them.

Similarly, Corporation Commissioner and special officer, Sravan Kumar Jathavat issued stern warning of initiating criminal action against those who responsible for abandoned bore wells, ring wells and open wells across the city, particularly road sides.

He also warned strict action against those indulging in digging such wells without proper permission. 

