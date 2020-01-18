Coimbatore hosts International 7th Edition Cycling Carnival 2020

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 18 : The 7th Edition of premium Cycling event MVS Coimbatore Criterium will begin at Kari Motor Speedway on February one.

With the addition of wider categories for kids, the event organised by Pinnacle Sports and Welfare Association got bigger this time , a release said Saturday. There will be events for professionals, amateur men, women,

kids, under 18, Masters Men and Masters, Women above 40 and veterans above 55 in this two day

International carnival, it said.

The event is introducing the family fun package, the first of its kind relay races where one can participate with their loved ones as a team.Total cash prize money will be Rs. 2.40 lakh, it said.