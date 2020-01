Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu chief minister, K Palanisamay today inaugurated the two-lane flyover at Gandhipuram and opened for public use through video conference.

State Municipal Administration minister,,S P Velumani flagged off the vehicles on the the long awaited rs.75 crore facility at a function here.

The work for the bridge commenced in 2017, immediately after the opening of Gandhipuram-Textool bridge.

The new 1.75 KM flyover connects 100-feet road with Ramakrishnan Road .