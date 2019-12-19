Coimbatore law students seek probe into attack on Jamia students

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 19 : A section of Law College Students here today sought a judicial inquiry into the attack on the students of Jamia and also Aligarh Muslim University, during their protest against

the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The law students, after boycotting their classes staged a demonstration and expressed their solidarity with the Jamia and AMU students.

They also described the Act as against Indian constitution and against a particular community and sough a detailed probe into the attack on Students and also repeal the act.

Similarly, majority of the students in Bishop Appasamy college also staged a demonstration on the campus against the Act