Coimbatore : Note to honour ‘must run status’ of wind, solar projects hailed

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association (TECA) on Friday welcomed the communication sent by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to the State governments to honour ‘must run status’ of wind and solar projects.

In a statement, TECA secretary N Pradeep said the decision was a welcome step as curtailing of wind/solar power by State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) would be discouraging generators.

Most of the discoms are running under heavy loss and in Tamil Nadu, with a generating capacity of 8,300 MW wind power, the order gives boost to generators.

He also demanded that the government speed up the process of green energy corridor to evacuate the power produced through renewable energy.

The ministry, in its communication to all the State energy secretaries reiterated that the ‘must run’ status of wind and solar projects be honoured in letter and spirit and curtailment of such power be done only for reasons of grid safety and security and that too after communicating instructions detailing reasons in writing. If done otherwise, they would be liable to make good the loss incurred, Pradeep said.