Coimbatore petrol bunk undressing case: accused requests mercy killing

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The wife of an accused in the petrol pump undressing video controversy Monday sought ‘mercy killing’ by the district administration, as the family was living in desperation and shame, following the detention of her husband under Goondas Act.

The woman, Savitha arrived at the district collectorate to submit petition in this regard, claimed that the cases against her husband Manikandan and two others, including a Tamil TV Chanel reporter, were false and fabricated by the management of the petrol bunk.

It was she and Manikandan who has exposed the video, which was taken by another employee after keeping a mobile camera in the dressing room and her husband broke the cell phone and destroyed the video, she said.

The 30-year old Savitha accused the management of taking revenge on them–both employees of the bunk– since they belonged to Dalit community.

Though the issue was settled once for all, the video suddenly cropped up due to conspiracy of the management, due to which Manikandan and two others, were behind the bars, even without taking his complaints, she said.

Seeking stringent action against four top officials of the company, which owned the bunk, Savitha sought the administration for ‘;mercy killing’ if it failed to act and release her husband after withdrawing the false cases.