Coimbatore residents oppose politicisation of their woes

Coimbatore : Even as scores of DMK workers staged a demonstration, seeking to rebuild about 960 housing units which are in a dilapidated condition in Singanallur in the city, those living there Friday pleaded the political parties not not to politicise, as the government had already assured to look into.

DMK MLA, N Karthik, in whose constituency the units come, is spearheading the agitation for the last few days seeking to replace the units constructed in 17.55 acres of land some 35 years ago.

Citing the recent wall collapse in nearby Mettupalayam, which claimed 17 lives, Karthik wanted the Housing Board to immediately intervene and build new houses for the inmates, who are living in fear.

However, as a jolt to DMK, the residents of the units, under Singanallur Housing Board welfare Association, submitted a petition to the District Collector Friday seeking to repair some of the houses, which are in bad condition.

They also urged the political parties not not to politicise the issue, as the Government has sounded positive.

The residents said that the Government had already said in the State Assembly some two years ago that it can not intervene or repair the units citing various reasons, but the government has now decided to take up the issue.

They expressed fear that the political intervention may complicate the issue and they will be left in the lurch and hence requested the parties not not to politicise the issue.