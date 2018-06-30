Coimbatore rural police requests 15 patrolling vehicles from State

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore rural police has requested 15 patrol vehicles from the state government to conduct vehicle checks and for cases of road accidents.

The rural police has four highway patrol vehicles currently. There are six more patrol vehicles are available at Mettupalayam, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Pollachi, Sulur and Karumathampatti police station limits.

A sub inspector and four policemen conduct patrols round-the-clock in the vehicles. They also conduct vehicle checks and attend road accidents in these vehicles.

“To strengthen patrolling and to cover more roads to prevent crimes, we have sent a proposal to the government to sanction 15 more patrol vehicles,” said police superintendent Pa Moorthy .