  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore rural police requests 15 patrolling vehicles from State

Covai Post Network

June 30, 2018

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore rural police has requested 15 patrol vehicles from the state government to conduct vehicle checks and for cases of road accidents.

The rural police has four highway patrol vehicles currently. There are six more patrol vehicles are available at Mettupalayam, Thudiyalur, Vadavalli, Pollachi, Sulur and Karumathampatti police station limits.

A sub inspector and four policemen conduct patrols round-the-clock in the vehicles. They also conduct vehicle checks and attend road accidents in these vehicles.

“To strengthen patrolling and to cover more roads to prevent crimes, we have sent a proposal to the government to sanction 15 more patrol vehicles,” said police superintendent Pa Moorthy .

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿