Coimbatore : SDPI activists held for rail roko bid

Coimbatore : About 200 SDPI workers were arrested on Friday for attempting to stage a rail roko in the city railway station seeking action against those who allegedly burnt to death a teenager Muslim boy Khalid Ansari in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh.

Led by party district president Raja Hussain, the workers accused the BJP Government of targeting Muslims in the name of cow and ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.

There was a minor scuffle between workers and police personnel, as the activists tried to enter the station.

Police arrested nearly 200 workers for attempting to barge into the station.