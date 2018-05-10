  • Download mobile app

Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore special passenger train services extended till Oct 21

Covai Post Network

May 10, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : The services of passenger special train on Coimbatore-Pollachi section were extended till October 21.

Train 06083 Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger Special will leave Coimbatore at 5.40 am and reach Pollachi at 7.05 am via Kinathukadavu at 6.21 am. Train 06085 Coimbatore-Pollachi will leave Coimbatore at 6.30 pm and reach Pollachi at 8 pm (Kinathukadavu at 7.13 pm).

Train 06084 Pollachi-Coimbatore will leave Pollachi at 7.30 am and reach Coimbatore at 08.45 am(Kinathukadavu 8 AM. Train 06086 Pollachi-Coimbatore will leave Pollachi at 8.30 pm and reach Coimbatore at 9.50 pm (Kinattukadavu 9 pm).

ALSO READ : Tension at Coimbatore Collectorate after kerosene bottle found in woman's bag

Owing to engineering work in Madurai division, Train 56769 Palakkad – Tiruchendur passenger will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti-Tirunelveli on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays till May 31 Similarly, Train 56770 Tiruchendur–Palakkad passenger will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli–Kovilpatti on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays till May 31.

Train 56769 Palakkad-Tiruchendur passenger will be partially cancelled between Madurai-Tirunelveli on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 12 to 31. Train 56770 Tiruchendur- Palakkad passenger will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Madurai on Wednesdays and Saturdays May 12 to 31 and will leave Madurai at 6.30 pm instead of 4.05 pm.

Train No.56830 Rameswaram-Tiruchchirappalli passenger scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 1.55 pm will be rescheduled to leave Rameswaram at 3 pm (late by 65 minutes) till May 30 (except Sundays).

