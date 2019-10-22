  • Download mobile app
22 Oct 2019, Edition - 1561, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore woman head constable swoons and dies while going for duty

Covai Post Network

October 22, 2019

Coimbatore : In a tragic incident, a woman head constable swooned and died in her house, while she was going for duty today.

The 35-year old Smile, a resident of Valparai, was working as head constable in Armed Reserve wing in the city and was rejoining the duty after a gap of 10 days.

Smile, who was going to duty this morning from her quarters, suddenly swooned and fell down in front of her house.

The relatives and other colleagues immediately taken her to the Government Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Further investigations on, police said.

