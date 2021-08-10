Collector cautions passengers from Kerala and Karnataka

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Stringent conditions have been imposed on entry into the Nilgiris from Kerala and Karnataka.

Pointing out that the rate at which the Corona infections were spreading in those states ,had increased considerably and the Delta variant of the virus was making steady headway there, the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya has in a statement issued here said that people from those states entering the Nilgiris should compulsorily carry E-registration certificates. Further they should also have proof of having done RTPCR tests within 72 hours or evidence of having been vaccinated twice.

Without being equipped with such proof, none of those coming from Kerala or Karnataka will be permitted to cross the check posts. They would also be subjected to body temperature tests and their address would be verified.

Stating that those allowed to enter should compulsorily wear masks and adhere to Covid related norms, Ms.Divya said that, if they violate any of them they would be fined.

Pointing out that, all the tourist spots, in the Nilgiris,will continue to be closed, sshe said that people should not unnecessarily

come to the Nilgiris.

In addition,since plastics have been banned in the Nilgiris, those coming here with any of the banned items will be penalised heavily.