Commercial establishments, companies asked to collect details of migrant labourers

Image credit : Illustrative image

TIRUPUR: The Tirupur district rural police have made it compulsory for private companies and commercial establishments to collect personal details of labourers from other States before recruiting them.

“It is often difficult to identify and trace the accused in cases in which migrant labourers are suspects. So we have made it compulsory for the companies which recruit them to collect their addresses and photographs,” a senior police officer said.

“We have issued forms to collect details of migrant labourers. Either companies or the maestiri (middlemen) should fill the required details about every worker and submit it to the local police station,” he added.

“The department has also developed a database software. If anyone gives wrong information, we can easily find out. Such preventive measures could create a sense of fear among the possible offenders and refrain them from making the district a hideout,” the officer said.

District Superintendent of Police A. Kayalvizhi, who distributed the forms to representatives of trade bodies at Kangeyam, flagged off a vehicle that would create awareness on the importance of maintaining records about labourers from other States. She also rewarded companies which had CCTV cameras on their premises.

Representatives of Rice Mill Owners’ Association, Oil Mill Owners Association, Stone Quarries Association and knitwear units were present.