Construction industry’s debris should not pollute environment Collector

Coimbatore : The district collector, K Rajamani today exhorted those in the construction field to remove debris in an orderly way without causing any environmental hazard.

The district being in the foothills of Western Ghats, the industry should act with great responsibility to ensure that no no harm is done to the environment, Rajamani said while speaking at the inaugural of he 3-day FAIR PRO, organised by local chapter of CREDAI here.

The city, which has been identified as a smart city is also becoming a beautiful city and been chosen for the pilot project for several state and central government projects, he said.

The city corporation commissioner and special officer, J Sravan Kumar Jathavat said that various government schemes to the extent of Rs.10,000 crores are being executed in Coimbatore.

These include drinking water supply flyovers and other infrastructure projects he said adding that efforts are being made to give a better experience for people when they deal with the Corporation through the online process.

Fairpro, a premier property fair offers over 100 projects and excellent opportunity for home buyers to choose their dream home from reputed developers, as homes from Rs.eight lakhs to Rs.five crores are being showcased, the event chairman, D Abhishek said.