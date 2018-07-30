  • Download mobile app

30 Jul 2018

Construction workers give ultimatum to TN on meeting demands

Covai Post Network

July 30, 2018

Coimbatore : The construction workers’ wing of AITUC today gave an ultimatum to the state to government to implement their various demands by October 23. The demands include pension for those above 60 years.

State vice-president N Selvaraj, who came to the district collectorate to submit a memorandum highlighting the demands, told reporters that AITUC had already taken the issue with the Chief Minister..

Besides the pension demand of Rs 3,000 pension, they have sought six-month maternity leave and allowance for woman labourers, he said.

Since the Government was getting Rs 400 crore per annum through the Construction Workers Welfare Board, which had accumulated to Rs 6,6,00 crore so far, it was not difficult to implement the demands, Selvaraj said.

The union would wait till October 23 and if Government failed to implement the demands, labourers would picket the offices of the Collectors in the districts as also taluk offices, he added.

