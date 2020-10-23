Cook in restaurant run by transwoman arrested for killing the owner in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A cook in a restaurant run by a transwoman was arrested Friday for murdering his owner and dumping the body in a plastic drum in the city.

The transgender, Sangeetha had opened ‘trans kitchen’ a restaurant in Saibaba Colony in the city a month ago and a 23-year old youth Rajesh was working as a cook preparing biriyani.

The body of Sangeetha, with injuries all over the body, was found in a plastic drum near a private hospital in the area by police on Wednesday, following complaint from the public of foul smell.

Investigations led to the arrest of Rajesh late last night and he said to have confessed to the murder, as the 59-year old Sangeetha warned him

that a complaint will be filed with police for sexual harassment, police said.

He told the police that he killed the transwoman by cutting the throat and dumped the body in a plastic drum and put salt to prevent smell, and placed near the house.

Rajesh had also stolen Rs.20,000 from Sangeetha’s house after the murder.

He was produced before a court, remanded and lodged in the Central Jail, police said.