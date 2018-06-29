  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In December, 2014, the Delhi High Court had set aside an order holding Bharti guilty of racial prejudice
  • Daughter of Kalavati has now claimed that she accidentally fell into the river
  • The #AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir has resumed after it was suspended due to heavy rains in the region
  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal
  • India has welcomed the decision of the Financial Action Task Force to place Pakistan in its Grey list
  • RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav would remain on Bail till 17 August
Travel

Coimbatore

Cops donate blood

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

COIMBATORE: A large number of police personnel donated blood across the district on Friday as part of the efforts to raise public awareness on blood donation.

The State-wide blood donation camp saw thousands of policemen donating blood at various places.

In Coimbatore, City Police Commissioner K. Periaiah and CMCH Dean Dr. B. Ashokan inaugurated the camp at the Police Hospital here. Around 200 cops donated blood in the camp.

More than 65 personnel donated blood in another camp at Mettupalayam Government Hospital that was inaugurated by Deputy Superintendent of Police K Mani.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited one of the camps in Chennai and appreciated the policemen for their gesture. He said cops who donated blood on Friday would get two days leave as a token of appreciation.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿