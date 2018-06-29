Cops donate blood

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A large number of police personnel donated blood across the district on Friday as part of the efforts to raise public awareness on blood donation.

The State-wide blood donation camp saw thousands of policemen donating blood at various places.

In Coimbatore, City Police Commissioner K. Periaiah and CMCH Dean Dr. B. Ashokan inaugurated the camp at the Police Hospital here. Around 200 cops donated blood in the camp.

More than 65 personnel donated blood in another camp at Mettupalayam Government Hospital that was inaugurated by Deputy Superintendent of Police K Mani.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited one of the camps in Chennai and appreciated the policemen for their gesture. He said cops who donated blood on Friday would get two days leave as a token of appreciation.