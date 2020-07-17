Cordite factory employees protest over GM asking not to speak Tamil

Covai Post Network

Ooty : The employees of Cordite factory in Aruvangadu, near here in the Nilgiris district Friday, came to the streets to protest against the General Manager, who reportedly asked not to speak in Tamil when speaking to him.

A section of employees, representing three trade unions, had gone to meet the General Manager Sanjay Wagle Thursday with regard to

submit a 20-point charter of demands in connection with the problems due to Covid-19 lock down situation.

However, the official asked them not to speak in Tamil while talking to higher officials. As the employees continued to speak in Tamil, the

official left the room without continuing the talks, Cordite Factory Labour Union sources said.

Upset over this, the employees braving the rains came to the streets Friday morning and raised slogans against the official.

The official has not not come prepared for the talks with a translator, they said adding that the agitation will continue till the official tender an apology for the incident.

The employees also put forward a demand for appointing those knowing Tamil language on higher posts.

Meanwhile, an official in the administration on condition of anonymity said that Sanjay did not force the employees not to speak in Tamil, but

requested to speak in English and Hindi, as it would be better to solve their demands.

The unions also sent a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to solve their problems.