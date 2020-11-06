Corona in control in Tamil Nadu,says Chief Minister

D.Radhakrishnan









Udhagamandalam: Stringent measures taken by the Tamil Nadu Government to check the spread of the Corona virus,have borne fruit,said Chief Minister Mr.Edappadi Palanisamy here on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons,after presiding over a meeting organised to review the status of the pandemic in the Nilgiris,Mr.Palanisamy said that thanks to the measures taken the spread is under control.

Health sector professionals along with officials of various departments like Revenue,Local Administration,Police,Cooperative and Food have made this achievement possible.

On health care in the Nilgiris,he said that work on modernising the Government Sait Memorial Maternity hospital at a cost of rupess six crores is nearing completion and a 50 bedded hospital is coming up at Emerald at a cost of rupees 15.80 crores.

Work is in progress on the construction of a Government Medical College cum Hospital near the Golf Links at a cost of rupees 447.32 crores.Every year it will admit 150 students. Efforts are on to introduce an air ambulance service to handle medical emergencies.

To a query,He said that in the 7.5 percent reservation only those from government schools will benefit.

To a question,the Chief Minister said that the reopening of educational institutions in the state would be considered after a meeting is held on November 9 to take stock of the situation and obtain the views of the Parents Teachers Associations of various schools.

On the proposed ;Vetri Vel’ Yatra of the BJP,he said that the law will take its course.

To a query on fixing a minimum price for the green tea leaf of the small tea growers of the Nilgiris,Mr.Palanisamy said that already the farmers are getting up to Rupees 30 per kilogram and the prices will be fixed in accordance with the situation.

Tourists are free to come to the Nilgiris provided they adhere to safety measures.

Vacancies in various departments including forest are being steadily filled.

Earlier,while reviewing various development works,which were under implementation or implemented, the Chief Minister said that the Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories at Kaikatty,Kundah,Manjoor,Pandhalur and Salisbury would be improved at a cost of Rupees 17.68 crores.

Pointing out that a number of schemes are being implemented in the Nilgiris,he said that step by step the problems of the people would be addressed.