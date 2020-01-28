Corona virus : 8 passengers who came from China to Coimbatore safe

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Eight persons, who had arrived from China at the City Air Port, were advised not not mingle with general public or to attend any public functions for another 28 days.

The persons, six from the city, including four of a family and two from nearby Pollachi, one each from Chennai and Dindigul had landed at the airport Monday evening and were immediately subjected to medical checkup for Coronovirus.

All the eight were safe and no no symptoms of any sort of the virus,which had already killed more than 100 in China, Health department source said Tuesday.

Though they were sent to their respective homes, all the eight were asked not not to mingle with general public, to attend public function likeweddings and places of large public concentration and asked to confine to their homes, they said.

They were also asked to immediately contact the health department, if they find the symptoms like fever, cough and cold, even as a team from health department is camping at the airport to examine those coming from China.

The health department in Chennai and Dindigul was alerted about the arrival of the passengers, they said.

The officials will closely monitor the six passengers for the next 28 days, the sources said.