Coronavirus infection under total control, death rate very low

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani Thursday claimed that the Coronavirus infection was under total control and the death rate was also very low in the district.

Of the total 80,623 persons tested only 1,591 were found Covid-19 positive and the death was only 11 till Wednesday, Velumani told reporters after reviewing the situation with senior district and police officials here.

Out of the total 1,591 positive cases, 930 have been discharged and 650 undergoing treatment at various hospitals, including 228 in ESI Hospital, the second largest in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Though there was some increase in the positive cases for the last two days, it is bring brought under control and in view of this there was no no need for a total lock down in the district.

If situation arises, the medical team will recommend for a lock down, he said adding that being an industrial city, workers will be more affected by the lock down.

As directed to conduct 5,000 special medical camps in a month, an average 158 camps are being held daily, 100 in urban and 58 in rural areas, he said.

Stating that a total of 6,382 persons arrived from other districts and states are home quarantined, Velumani said that there are 4,813 beds at various hospitals and special centres to treat the disease in the district.

Besides, steps have been taken to take samples of the persons entering the district through 13 check posts, from where an average of 200-to 250 samples are being taken daily, he said.

There was also provision to enquire about the condition of those home quarantined persons through video calls and an App ‘Covai Care’ by the City Corporation to know the condition of those under treatment, Velumani said.