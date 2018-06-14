  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Couple petitions DCP on Tirupur police failure to file FIR in theft case

Covai Post Network

June 14, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

Tirupur: A couple from Periyar Colony filed a petition to Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) E S Uma saying the Tirupur South police was yet to file an FIR on a complaint they lodged about a month ago.

Husband K Karthikeyan said that on May 1, he and his wife were robbed of 15 sovereigns of gold and two mobile phones. They had gone to the Tirupur flower market. But on return to their car they found the items kept inside missing.

ALSO READ : Guidance to the pregnant for healthy motherhood catching up in Coimbatore

They lodged a complaint with the Tirupur South police who then confirmed the robbery after inspecting the CCTV footage from the area. They even acquired the IMEI number, a unique 15 digit code of the mobile phones. But the police were yet to file an FIR, Karthikeyan said.

The DCP directed the police to register an FIR and continue with the investigation.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿