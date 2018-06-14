Couple petitions DCP on Tirupur police failure to file FIR in theft case

Covai Post Network

Tirupur: A couple from Periyar Colony filed a petition to Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) E S Uma saying the Tirupur South police was yet to file an FIR on a complaint they lodged about a month ago.

Husband K Karthikeyan said that on May 1, he and his wife were robbed of 15 sovereigns of gold and two mobile phones. They had gone to the Tirupur flower market. But on return to their car they found the items kept inside missing.

They lodged a complaint with the Tirupur South police who then confirmed the robbery after inspecting the CCTV footage from the area. They even acquired the IMEI number, a unique 15 digit code of the mobile phones. But the police were yet to file an FIR, Karthikeyan said.

The DCP directed the police to register an FIR and continue with the investigation.