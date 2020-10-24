  • Download mobile app
24 Oct 2020, Edition - 1929, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Move to ‘kidnap’ Sindh IGP to register FIR against PML-N leaders ‘brainchild’ of Pak interior minister Ijaz Shah
  • Kerala Police Act amendment could end up gagging the media
  • Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami promises free vaccination for all
Travel

Coimbatore

Covid-19 Health care policy of up to Rs.5 Lakhs for Kirtilals customers

Covai Post Network

October 24, 2020

Coimbatore : The city based Kirtilals, India’s premium diamond and gold jewellery brand has announced Covid-19 health care policy of up to
Rs.5 Lakh to customers across all its showrooms.

Kirtilals, which during the pandemic condition has ensured social distancing, sanitizing all touch points regularly for a safe and secured environment, has now accelerated its care to a new level by offering a Covid-19 healthcare policy
of up to Rs.5 lakh to its customers who purchases in any of its showrooms.

“In these uncertain times, we want to assure our customers that we take health and safety very seriously. When we say we want them to be safe, we want to convey their value at Kirtilals. We hope your visit to Kirtilals manifests our care for you with the Covid-19 insurance policy benefit that we are offering,” its Director-Business
Strategy, Suraj Shantakumar said.

Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd is operating under the brand name ‘Kirtilals’ across South India with 12 exclusive showrooms along with its online store www.kirtilals.com.

With showrooms in Coimbatore, Chenna, Madurai, Tiruppur, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the customers can avail this opportunity, he said in a release.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿