Covid-19 Health care policy of up to Rs.5 Lakhs for Kirtilals customers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city based Kirtilals, India’s premium diamond and gold jewellery brand has announced Covid-19 health care policy of up to

Rs.5 Lakh to customers across all its showrooms.

Kirtilals, which during the pandemic condition has ensured social distancing, sanitizing all touch points regularly for a safe and secured environment, has now accelerated its care to a new level by offering a Covid-19 healthcare policy

of up to Rs.5 lakh to its customers who purchases in any of its showrooms.

“In these uncertain times, we want to assure our customers that we take health and safety very seriously. When we say we want them to be safe, we want to convey their value at Kirtilals. We hope your visit to Kirtilals manifests our care for you with the Covid-19 insurance policy benefit that we are offering,” its Director-Business

Strategy, Suraj Shantakumar said.

Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd is operating under the brand name ‘Kirtilals’ across South India with 12 exclusive showrooms along with its online store www.kirtilals.com.

With showrooms in Coimbatore, Chenna, Madurai, Tiruppur, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the customers can avail this opportunity, he said in a release.