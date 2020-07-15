  • Download mobile app
15 Jul 2020, Edition - 1828, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India’s #COVID19 case tally crosses 9 lakh mark with 28,498 new cases & 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health
  • 1,20,92,503 samples tested for #COVID19 till 13th July, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
  • PM Modi takes stock of financial sector, reviews progress of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package
Travel

Coimbatore

Covid containment areas inspected by Collector

D.Radhakrishnan

July 15, 2020

Udhagamandalam: As many as 71 places in the Nilgiris have now been declared as containment areas,according to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

After inspecting some of the areas in places like Kadanad and Ebbanad on Wednesday,she pointed out in a statement issued here that all of them are being monitored by officials of various departments including health and local administration.Adequate police personnel have been posted to ensure that the public stayed away from the containment areas.

Stating that as on date 150 persons are in house quarantine,she said that so far over 25000 persons in the Nilgiris have been tested for the disease.

Ms.Divya added that,in accordance with government directions, the number of persons entering the district has been severely restricted.Only absolutely essential cases are being issued e-passes.

Any one seen with symptoms are being tested at the checkposts itself by medical teams.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿