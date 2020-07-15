Covid containment areas inspected by Collector

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: As many as 71 places in the Nilgiris have now been declared as containment areas,according to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

After inspecting some of the areas in places like Kadanad and Ebbanad on Wednesday,she pointed out in a statement issued here that all of them are being monitored by officials of various departments including health and local administration.Adequate police personnel have been posted to ensure that the public stayed away from the containment areas.

Stating that as on date 150 persons are in house quarantine,she said that so far over 25000 persons in the Nilgiris have been tested for the disease.

Ms.Divya added that,in accordance with government directions, the number of persons entering the district has been severely restricted.Only absolutely essential cases are being issued e-passes.

Any one seen with symptoms are being tested at the checkposts itself by medical teams.