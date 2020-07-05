COVID-free TN – Isha Founder’s wish on Guru Purnima

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Urging all Tamils to take a pledge to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and prevent the spread of Coronavirus,

Isha Foundation Founder and Spiritual Guru, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Sunday offered a special online Tamil session to mark Guru Purnima.

“My best wishes and blessings to all the Tamil people on the day of Guru Purnima,” Sadhguru said in his message and spoke of Tamil Nadu’s rich spiritual heritage.

Referring to Tamil Nadu as his “karmic land,” Sadhguru said that it was His wish that all Tamil people should taste at least one drop of spirituality adding that Isha volunteers are working with focus to achieve this.

It was the warmth, devotion and enthusiasm of Tamil people that had made Isha Yoga Center one of the most important Yoga centers in the world, he said.

In his message to the Tamil audience, Sadhguru spoke at length about the role of people in containing the spread of the Coronavirus which has been rampaging across the State.

Over 1 lakh people have been infected in Tamil Nadu with the capital city Chennai accounting for more than 60,000 positive cases.

It was important to heed the Government’s advice to follow distancing norms and help prevent the spread of the virus, he said.