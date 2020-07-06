Covid19 Cluster : Over 100 test Covid19 positive in Selvapuram, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: In a sudden surge, over 100 persons from Selvapuram area in the city were tested Covid-19 positive today, which is becoming a cluster now.

Over 200 persons from the area, particularly Ashok Nagar, were subjected to Coronavirus infection tests and results shown over 100 positive cases.

The entire area, from where AIADMK MLA, Amman Arjunan, a Covid-19 positive case hail, was brought under total surveillance, even as police had recently installed a watch tower and drone camera.

All the positive persons were sent to a facility at Codissia hall, where the district administration has set up a 350-bed facility.

Fear gripped the residents in and around Codissia hall by this sudden surge and admission there.

A total of 741 cases were reported in the district till date and 275 had recovered and sent home.