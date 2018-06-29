  • Download mobile app

30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

Travel

Coimbatore

CPI-M urges Corporation to cancel contract given to French MNC

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

COIMBATORE: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the City Corporation to cancel the contract given to Suez Projects Private Limited to monitor the drinking water supply scheme in the city.

More than 100 cadres, led by former MP P.R Natarajan and District Secretary V. Ramamurthy called on Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday and alleged that the decision was taken without conducting public hearing. “The decision was taken in the absence of local body members and it is an injustice to the people,” they said in their petition.

The party also urged the civic body to alley people’s fear over awarding the contract to the French multinational.

“The Corporation should release the contract work order given to Suez Limited for public scrutiny and stop the works being undertaken by the company till the civic body explained the project to the people,” they said.

The petition also raised questions over fixing of water charges, and whom to approach for water connections among others.

