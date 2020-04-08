  • Download mobile app
08 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

CPI MP distributed face masks to sanitation workers in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

April 8, 2020

Coimbatore : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan today distributed masks to sanitation workers involved in checking the spread of coronovirus across the city.

Natarajan along with the district party functionaries visited various areas in the city and lauded the works being carried out by the workers for the last few months.   

He handed over the masks worth Rs.25,000 to the workers in Thudiyalur, Udayampalama, Saravanampatti, Ganapathi, North Coimabtore,
Puliyakulam, Peelamedu, Ondipudur and Irugur and asked them to be careful about their health while fighting the virus.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University ladies club rendered help to the farm and sanitary workers of TNAU by providing vegetables as Covid-19 relief measure.

All types of vegetables, packed in a bag valued at Rs.300 each were purchased from Uzhavar Santhai, from the contribution made by the
Rajalakshmi Kumar, Patron, Ladies club, its  members, NSS volunteers in main campus and by the staff members.

The vegetable packets were handed over to respective farms and sanitary wing by Rajalakshmi Kumar to 400 farm and sanitation workers. 

