08 Jul 2020, Edition - 1821, Wednesday
CPIM MP hands over three-wheeler scooters to three beneficiaries in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 8, 2020

Coimbatore : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan today handed over three wheeler scooters to three physically disabled persons in the city.

The vehicles, costing at rs.1.69 lakh, were funded from MPLAD Fund, and handed over at a function organised at MP’s office, in which
the District Officer for Physically Disabled, Chandrasekhar and CPIM district office bearers participated.

Balan of Kallimadai in Singanallur, Prabhu of Chinniyampalam in Sulur and Thangavel of Periyakuyil were the beneficiaries.

Natarajan has allocated funds for eight such scooters for the benefit of physically disabled.

