CPM leader among 250 held in Coimbatore for rail roko bid

Coimbatore : CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan was among the around 250 activists of various political parties and organisations arrested today when they attempted to stage rail roko in the city railway station. They were demanding that the Centre bring in a legislation on SC/ST Act against the provision diluted recently by a Supreme Court ruling.

Workers of CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Tanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) and organistions following the ideals of B R Ambedkar and Periyar, took part in the protest.

Earlier, Ramakrishnan told mediapersons that the atrocities and attacks on Dalits had increased 66 per cent in the last four years, which meant an attack every 15 minutes He said there was some serious flaw in the Act as diluted by the court with regard to registration of cases, bail conditions and filing of FIRs, leading to firing incidents against Dalits in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh fighting for their fundamental rights.

Ramakrishnan warned of bigger agitations if the Government failed to bring in a legislation against the Supreme Court ruling. Anxious moments prevailed for some time, when TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan suddenly swooned during the agitation. Later he was taken away and allowed to rest, police said.