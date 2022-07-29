CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022 INAUGURATED

Covai Post Network

The 12 th edition of Coimbatore’s premier property fair CREDAI FAIRPRO 2022, got off to a start on 29.7.2002 at CODISSIA Trade Fair, Hall E. The Fair was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Mr. R.Radhakrishna, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Radhakrishna stated that FairPro 2022 was an excellent platform which brought Property Developers, Bankers & the customes together under one roof. He said that the growth of the housing sector was faster than the growth of the economy as a whole. Recent times have seen a renewed interest in housing.State Bank of India was taking various initiatives to understand the requirements of builders and home buyers to serve them better.This incuded project loans for builders, pre- approval of projects and meeting the housing loan needs of the customers. Cental processing hubs were being set up in several towns to make processing faster.

Earlier,Mr.Gugan Ilango President CREDAI Coimbatore in his welcome address said that FairPro 2022 has been growing with every edition. This year 75 RERA approved projects from 29 developers were on display for public including several newly launched projects .7 Banks including State Bank of India the main sponsor have their pavillions to extend spot finance to home buyers. Several home accessories were also on display. The Fair will be open from 10.00 AM to 8.00 PM till 31.07.22, he added. On 30.7.22, there would be a Public programme on Vaasthu by Vasthu expert Sankar Ganesh Raviraj.

Mr.G.Ram Reddy, Vice- President CREDAI South Zone said that housing has been attracting moreinvestments than other sectors. He stressed the need for developers to deliver on their promises to customers.

Mr.Suresh Krishan, President CREDAI Tamilnadu said that the Govt.of Tamilnadu was proactive in developing infrastructure. Instead of residential buildings coming up first followed by infrastructure, today housing has begun to follow infrastructure.

State Bank of India is the main sponsor for the fair