Croma’s Festival of Dreams: Fulfil your dreams with exciting offers and workshops!

Coimbatore : On the auspicious and much awaited occasion of this festive season, Croma, India’s first and trusted Omni channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group announces much-awaited Festival of Dreams with a Digital Film, Golu making workshop for kids and Festive Sale with much-awaited offers and discounts. The ongoing festive sale is running across all the Croma stores in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, as well as the Croma website, is on till 5th October 2022.

Adding to the excitement and emotions of the festivity, Croma brings alive its Festival of Dreams campaign through its heart-warming digital film. The film showcases the story of a grandfather who while filliping the earlier Dussehra photographs realizes that there is some or the other family member missing in each photograph. The film progresses to show that the whole family has come home this time and the grandfather is still seen looking towards the door awaiting someone, and the doorbell rings, a Croma executive is seen greeting them with packages and starts setting up the Laptop, camera and the printer. Grandfather makes some final adjustments in the setup. They all come together for that perfect family photo with happy faces and a joyous moment. In a quick montage, we see the grandfather put the memory card in the laptop, print the photograph using a printer, put it in a frame, and hang it on the wall. The whole family looks proudly at it.

The film also beautifully highlights Croma’s key brand proposition of helping customers choose the right product for their needs and aspirations on the occasion with worry-free post-purchase experience and lifetime service assurance.

To add to the spirit of the festival, Croma is organizing a Golu making workshop by trained professionals and artists for children. The workshop will go on till 4th October 2022. There will be a selfie zone and families will also get to view the grand Golu set up at Croma stores.

Speaking about the festive season, Mr. Avijit Mitra, MD & CEO, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd. said “At Croma, we are extremely upbeat about the festive season and expect strong double-digit growth in line with the recent trend in the rest of the country that we enjoyed in the Independence Day and Onam sales. Clearly, our customers are upgrading to better gadgets in all our stores across the country. We have curated exceptional offers and exciting gadgets, and we will try our utmost to deliver a delightful experience to our customers in the festive Sale.”

What’s more? Croma is offering irresistible deals on Apple products. Apple iPhone 13 is seen starting at INR 51,990 at Croma for limited time period. The smartwatches are also available with attractive discounts like the Apple Watch SE is starting at INR 19,990 during the sale!!

During this period, Croma is offering irresistible deals on a variety of the newest models from the most popular companies. There are mega offers with discounts, 55inch smart LED TV will be starting at INR 29,990, Washing machines start at INR 6,990 and side-by-side refrigerators are starting at INR 4,580 per month. The Oneplus 10R 5G starts at INR 32,999 and Samsung Galaxy M53 5G starts at INR 19,999. For everyone looking to buy a new phone this festive, 5G Smartphones are starting at INR 13,999 and on select smartphones get smartwatch worth INR 4,999 free. Laptops with Intel core i3 11th Gen laptops are starting at INR 30,990. All categories that have 2 and 3 years for ZipCare EW will have 10% off.

Upto 10% instant discounts will be available on select bank card, which will include banks like HSBC, ICICI, SBI, One Card, Yes bank, etc. Also, upto INR 10,000 cashback on consumer finance at stores will be available on select banks.