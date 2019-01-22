Crowdfunding platform to tie up with 200 more hospitals by December

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Milaap, the largest crowdfunding platform for personal needs especially health care– hospitalisation and treatment, will enter into agreement with 200 more hospitals by the end of this year, raising total hospitals to 500 in India, a top official said Tuesday.

Milaap, since its inception four years ago, has crowdfunded over 16,000 patients suffering from cancer, liver and heart transplant, with an amount of rs.300 crore, tyeing up with 300 hospitals across the country, its President and Co-founder, Anoj Vishwanathan told reporters here.

In view of the increasing demand for crowdfunding, it was decided to tie up with 200 more hospitals across India by December 2019, he said.

At present it has tied up with 300 hospitals across 25 cities and plans to move to tier 2 nd tier 3 cities, he said.

Tamil Nadu has been one of the earliest States to embrace the digital crowdfunding, owing to which, there are about 6,000 fundraisers from the State and Coimbatore has collectively raised nearly Rs 3.5 crore, about 55 per cent of which has been raised for medical needs, Anoj said.