  • Download mobile app
18 Oct 2020, Edition - 1923, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 47% Covid deaths among those aged below 60 years, says health ministry
  • Govt mulls strategy for #Covid vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021
  • Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
Travel

Coimbatore

Cycle rally by BJP wing in Coimbatore to create awareness on farm bills

Covai Post Network

October 18, 2020

Coimbatore: In order to create awareness on Farm Bills brought by the NDA among the farming community, BJP carried out a cycle rally in Chettipalayam on the outskirts.

Organised by Farmers Wing of the party, the rally covered two kms, in which some farmers joined with bullock carts and tractors.

The party members also held pada pooja of senior farmers in the area, by washing their feet and sought their blessings for the implementation of the bills, which they said would increase the farmers’ income.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿