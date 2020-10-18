Cycle rally by BJP wing in Coimbatore to create awareness on farm bills

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: In order to create awareness on Farm Bills brought by the NDA among the farming community, BJP carried out a cycle rally in Chettipalayam on the outskirts.

Organised by Farmers Wing of the party, the rally covered two kms, in which some farmers joined with bullock carts and tractors.

The party members also held pada pooja of senior farmers in the area, by washing their feet and sought their blessings for the implementation of the bills, which they said would increase the farmers’ income.