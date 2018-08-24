Daughter of Coimbatore SI selected for IPS, scores 560th rank nationally

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Divya daughter of Sub Inspector Devendran, who was selected in the Indian Police Service (IPS) examination, was felicitated by Nehru Group of Institutions and Triple M Educational and Charitable Trust at a function held here last night.

Divya has scored the 560th rank at the all India level. A native of Pandalur near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, she finished her preliminary schooling at Pandalur and then joined the Mani higher secondary school in this city, even as her father Devendran is a special sub inspector at the Kattoor police station here.

After completing higher education, she joined the Anna Univeristy and graduated in engineering and inspired by her father’s profession Divya was ambitious to join the IPS and she was pursuing her training in Coimbatore and Chennai.

In his message, Dr Krishnakumar, CEO and Secretary of Nehru Group of Educational Institutions, said women have been playing an important role in society.

Women have been making their presence felt in various sectors of the economy by their commendable achievements. They run metro trains, not only by flying passenger aircraft but also jet fighter planes, he said.

Other girl students should also emulate Divya and enter civil services like IAS,IPS, IRS

It is a great pleasure to know that a girl from Coimbatore has been selected in the IPS examination and more so when one comes to know that she is the daughter of police officer in the police department, city Police Commissioner, K Periaiah said.

Her selection in the IPS examination is a gift to the honesty and sincerity of his father.

During the British period, first rank would not be awarded to Indians. When she was not awarded the first rank great Sarojini Naidu also quit the IPS.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the first Indian to get the first rank in the IPS. There are two difficult examinations to pass – one is the civil services and the other is the MBA from Indian Institute of Management, he noted.

Presenting a shawl and memento to Divya, Tirupur district Additional Judge Mohammed Ziabutheen said that women in the police department have been serving in a commendable manner compared to men.

D.Divya was also felicitated by Friends of Police Coimbatore, Nakubetta Badugar Nala Sangam Nilgiris, Coimbatore Badugar Nala Sangam and Race Course Walkers Friends Association, Coimbatore.