19 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

Deal anti-social elements with iron hands : DMK MLA

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2020

Coimbatore : DMK MLA, N Karthik Sunday urged the City Police to deal with iron hands and take legal action against those who are attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the city.

Reacting to the incidents of tyre burning in front of three temples in the city Saturday, Karthik in a statement said that it had come to the notice that some person had damaged the trident and other properties in front of
Makaliamman Temple on N H Road and burnt old tyres in front of it.

Similar incidents happened in two other temples in the city, he pointed out.

Already many political parties and organisations had condemned the incident where saffron paint was thrown on the life size statue of ‘Periyar’ in Sundarapuram in the city a day ago, he said.

When there was tension, the incident of burning tyres in front of tyre was condemnable, Karthik. who is also DMK East District In-charge, said adding that to prevent recurrence of such incidentz and also to maintain peace and harmony, police should deal such anti-social elements with iron hands.

