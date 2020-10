Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The decomposed body of a transgender Sangeetha was found in a plastic drum on NSR Road in the city today.

Based on complaint from the public about foul smell emanating from the drum near a private hospital, police rushed to the spot and on opening found the body inside.

The body was identified as that of transgender

and sniffer dog and finger print experts were pressed into service as part of the investigation in the incident, police said.