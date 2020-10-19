  • Download mobile app
19 Oct 2020
Delay in giving assent to 7.5 per cent reservation will lead to agitation

Covai Post Network

October 19, 2020

Coimbatore: There is all the possibility of an agitation on the lines of Jallikkattu, if Tamil Nadu governor delayed the assent to the recommendations by the state government for 7.5 per cent reservation in the medical seats for the students from Government schools, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) cautioned today.

Despite demands from various political parties in this regard, the silence from the Governor raised doubts whether he was waiting for
the nod from the Centre, KMDK General Secretarey, E R Eswaran said in a statement.

It was already one month since the State Government sent the recommendations to the governor and further delay in giving assent
will lead to unrest among the public, paving the way for an agitation like Jallikattu, Eswaran said.

