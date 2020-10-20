  • Download mobile app
20 Oct 2020, Edition - 1925, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Demo seeking assent to 7.5 pc reservation and sacking Anna Varsity VC

Covai Post Network

October 20, 2020

Coimbatore : CPIM workers today staged a demonstration in the city on two point charter of demands, involving Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwarilal Purohit.

In their demand, they wanted Purohit to immediately give assent to the recommendations of State government on 7.5 reservation to the students from Government schools in MBBS/BDS seats.

The government has given the recommendations one month ago and Governor has not not taken any steps to give assent, which will benefit the rural students and fulfill their dreams to become doctors.

In another demand, party workers urged Purohit to dismiss Anna University Vice-Chancellor, Surappa, who they claimed was working against the State’s right.

Earlier, talking to reporters, party MP, P R Natarajan, who led the demonstration, sought to know whether there was any motive behind the Governor not giving assent to there commendations.

He asked whether Governors were meant only for dismissal of the opposition ruled governments.

With regard to Surappa, Natarajan said that the ministers should have sacked him for working against the State’s rights. It is high time that the Governor dismissed him from the post, he said.

Natarajan warned to intensify the agitation in Governor failed to act on both the issues immediately.

