19 Jul 2020, Edition - 1832, Sunday
Coimbatore

Deserted look on third Sunday as Coimbatore witnesses total lockdown

Covai Post Network

July 19, 2020

Coimbatore : The shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters today, being the third Sunday of total lock down
as announced by the State government, resulting in the city and district wearing deserted look.

Adding to this, there was little movement of vehicles, as people fear to venture out due to increased cases of Covid-19 in the city in the last five days.

All the hotels, petrol bunks and commercial complex were closed.

Police are keeping strict vigil and warn those coming out without valid purpose and monitoring the movement in the containment zones, with barricades in place.

A similar situation was witnessed in nearby Tirupur, where almost all the knitwear manufacturing units were closed, in response to the government order.

