Dheeran IAS Academy, Coimbatore organized Motivational Session for UPSC Aspirants by Ms.Swathi Sree.T, IAS, AIR 42 & Tamilnadu Topper

Dheeran IAS Academy organized Motivational Talk Session for the UPSC 2023 aspirants delivered by Swathi Sree.T, UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021, All India Rank 42 & Tamilnadu Topper.

Agri. Sakthi Parthiban, Director, Dheeran IAS Academy, welcomed Ms. Swathi Sree and her Family. Special invitee to event was Agriculture Optional Expert Dr. Aravindan, Scientist, ICAR, Bengaluru, honoured the parents with Bouquet and Shawl and briefly introduced to the audience about the chief guest and her milestone achievements.

The session was planned in such a way that the UPSC Topper shared the entire journey towards achieving her goal of becoming an IAS Officer and serving the society. Ms.Swathi Sree shared her success mantra, notes making techniques, reference materials to study, and covered the range of preparation strategies required for all three stages of the UPSC Civil Service Exam.

A Separate Q&A Session was followed, which provided the opportunity for the aspirants to interact with Ms. Swathi Sree, IAS and get answers for their queries.

Group photo session, memento presentation to the chief guest was also taken place. The Motivation session was attended by more than 50 aspirants from in and around Coimbatore and adjacent districts like Erode and Tiruppur. The day ended with High Tea and distribution of materials to the registered attendees.