DMK politicising the housing units issue, government on the job already

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Accusing DMK of playing politics over the housing units in Singanallur, Tamil Nadu Deputy chief Minister, O Paneerselvam

Sunday said that the Government has already taken up the issue to reconstruct the houses, once the owners handed over the units to it.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the situation there, Paneerselvam said that 960 houses were constructed in 1984 and considering the dilapidated condition of base floor, the government is taking steps to demolish

and construct new houses to the inmates.

He has come to review the situation as part of the decision, he said.



If the inmates vacate their houses within 10 to 15 days and hand over to the housing board, all the houses will be demolished within one month

and steps taken to construct new houses, Paneerselvam said.

The local DMK MLA, N Karthik is playing politics over the issue and there was no no truth in his contention, he said adding that of the 960 houses,

600 to 700 owners have already given consent letter and another 200 persons are yet to submit their letters.

Karthik, who was staging demonstration on the issue, should realise that the government cannot force the occupants, who have not not given the consent letters, Paneerselvam said.

The government is taking steps to construct new houses through Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, for the those living in such conditions, he said.