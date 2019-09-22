  • Download mobile app
22 Sep 2019
DMK will be in power in TN soon and Stalin will be CM: Udayanidi

Covai Post Network

September 22, 2019

Coimbatore : DMK Government will bloom in Tamil Nadu soon and party president, M K Stalin will become Chief Minister, the party
Youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin said Sunday.

Addressing a few meetings at various places in the district,  as part of membership drive, Udayanidhi said that youth wing is in the forefront of the DMK and a large number of youths are joining the party.

Stating that a bad government is ruling Tamil Nadu, he said that this ruling dispensation will soon be ousted and DMK government will bloom.

DMK president, Stalin will be the chief minister of the State, he said.

A target of enrolling 10,000 members is fixed for each district and many youths were joining the party.

He also participated in activities like planting of saplings and desilting a canal. 

