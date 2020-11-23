“Don’t take Covid-19 for granted”, warns Collector

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Consequences of complacency in matters relating to the deadly Covid 19

virus,will be highly regrettable, cautioned the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya here on Monday.

In an interview to The Covai Post,she lamented that a number of measures by the district administration, notwithstanding, the level of

awareness about the virus and its lethal qualities continues to be low,among various sections of the society in the Nilgiris. Consequently there seems to be some sort of a false bravado prevailing in various

parts of the district. Expressing the fear that it may expose the residents and others to considerable danger,she warned that a second

wave could catch them off guard. Hence, “I urge them to exercise utmost caution and take precautions like wearing masks and maintaining

physical distance”. The people shouldn’t take Corona for granted, she stressed.

To a query,Ms.Divya said that the average daily Covid count in the district now was 15 to 20 and it was due to sporadic cases, mainly in

the rural parts.There was not much of a threat from peregrinators. Since the economic well being of the district administration has to be

ensured only e-registration was being insisted on at the check posts.However there is no let up in the restrictions imposed on gatherings. The permitted number of people at weddings is now 50 while it is 20 at funerals.