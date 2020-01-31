Double life to five for double murder in broad daylight in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A special court here on Friday sentenced five men to undergo double life imprisonment for a double murder committed by them two years ago in the city.



The prosecution case was that the accused had murdered an auto rickshaw driver and another person in full public view in September 2017,

at Selvapuram as a revenge to the murder of their friend three months ago.

Auto driver, Selvaraj had killed one Vinodh kumar who was having illicit affairs with his friend’s wife in June 2017 and was arrested and lodged in the Jail here.

The accused, friends of Vinodhkumar were waiting to take revenge, whichnwas executed on September 22, when Selvaraj,came out on bail.

The accused waylaid the autorickshaw in which Selvaraj was travelling and hacked him and the driver Anandh to death with lethal weapons.

The case was going on in the Special Court for Bomb Blast and delivering the judgement, Judge Malar Valentina sentenced the accused S Surya, R Surya, Mohanraj, Vignesh Kumar and Vijayaraj to undergo double life imprisonment.