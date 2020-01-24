Dr Kalam library inaugurated at Corporation school at Thudiyalur

Covai Post Network

Arc Foundation India and Rotary Club of Heritage inaugurated Dr Kalam Library of the Year 2020 at Corporation Middle School , Thudiyallur.

Rtn Kamalahasan -President of Rotary Club of Heritage , Rtn Rajsekeran -Secretary Rotary Club of Heritage , Baranidaran and Aparna M.A , Trustees of The Arc Foundation India , Sundarambal, Head Mistress of the School and other members of Rotary and Arc Foundation were present.

Rtn Kamalahasan , President of Rotary Heritage briefed the children on Vision 2020 of Kalam and the importance of maintaining a library. Aparna M A, Trustee of The Arc Foundation India expressed the Vision of Dr Kalam Library, art of giving back to society and being a good citizen of the nation.

Over 65 Kalam Libraries have been established in various Government ,Corporation and Tribal Schools, Tribal Community Halls and two Libraries at Kerala.

It begins with identification of schools who are in need of Dr Kalam Libraries, then the volunteers inspect the school .The selected rooms are painted, arranged with books that are transported from Dr Kalam Library Book Bank .

Each school will have Dr Kalam Library Committee with a teacher and five students who will be responsible for proper functioning of Dr Kalam Library .

Dr Kalam Library was started with an intention of teaching children value based living through moral story telling programmes , empowering talents through yearly competitions, inspiring leadership among Children and making them more socially responsible as they grow up.