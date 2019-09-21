  • Download mobile app
21 Sep 2019, Edition - 1530, Saturday
Coimbatore

Driver arrested on suspicion of conspiring against Govt, but Court releases

Covai Post Network

September 21, 2019

Coimbatore : Tension prevailed for some time in Karumathampatti on the outskirts, when an auto rickshaw driver was taken to custody Saturday suspecting his involvement in conspiracy against the State government
     
Police has taken the driver, Boopalan into custody near a temple in the early hours, when he was found moving around.

A case was registered against him under CrPC Sec 7(1) (a) and produced before Sulur Judicial Magistrate Court, Since the prosecution failed to prove any solid ground and evidence against
the driver, Magistrate C Vediappan refused to remand and accordingly he was released. 

