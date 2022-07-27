DSP Investment Managers launches quality-focused DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DSP Investment Managers announced the launch of DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund. This new quality-focused mid cap Fund offers investors an option to invest in mid-cap companies with the potential of higher growth and profitability, lower leverage & relatively stable earnings.

DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund follows a zero-bias, rule-based strategy by replicating the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index. This index selects 50 companies from the parent Nifty Midcap 150 index based on ‘Quality Scores’ using metrics like return on equity, financial leverage (except for financial services companies) & earning per share (EPS) growth variability of each stock. The Fund therefore offers investors a simple way to own the potential leaders of tomorrow, with a chance to earn big returns by utilizing this high-risk, high-return strategy. Being a passive fund, it will also have a lower expense ratio than most actively managed mid-cap funds. The New Fund Offer for the fund opens for subscription on July 18th, 2022 and closes on July 29th, 2022.

“Quality should not be expected purely by chance- it requires meticulous, intelligent effort. This is especially important for those looking to invest in midcap stocks. The midcap space is notorious for having many stocks that have the potential that never gets realized- our data suggests that more than 4 out 5 mid-sized companies in India never grow to become market leaders, or blue chips- which is when high returns can get unlocked. The DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund chooses top 50 companies ranked on the basis of three most important quality metrics. The goal is to help investors build their portfolio of mid – caps with a disciplined design to deliver outperformance over the long term.” says Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments & Products, DSP Investment Managers.

About DSP Investment Managers

DSP Investment Managers has an over 25-year track record of investment excellence. Today, we have the honour of managing money for over 35 lakh investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions. We take great pride in knowing that we play a key role in the creation of wealth for all our investors and will always continue to be an organization with a purpose – it is our responsibility to make a real difference to the lives of our investors.

DSP Investment Managers is backed by the 150+ year old DSP Group. Over the past one and a half centuries, the family behind the Group has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and money management business in India. DSP Group is currently headed by Mr. Hemendra Kothari.

Our investors’ interests will always remain at the core of our business and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what’s best for them, as they #InvestForGood.